Bills Super Fan Endures the Cold

With the temperature at 29 degrees and snow falling at an incredible pace, the Bills didn't disappoint on Sunday, beating the Colts 13-7.

A post shared by The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) on Dec 12, 2017 at 4:06pm PST

Bills super fan, Hector, spent his Sunday enjoying the cold weather and the fun football being displayed. Just to stay warm, Hector wore 3 different layers including a Buffalo beanie, fur mittens and a hand warmer.

Even though there have been several snow games in Buffalo, Hector believes this one is the best.

âThis is so fun and amazingâ¦ it's the best weather,â said Hector.