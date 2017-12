Bills Super Fan Endures the Cold

With the temperature at 29 degrees and snow falling at an incredible pace, the Bills didn't disappoint on Sunday, beating the Colts 13-7.

Bills super fan, Hector, spent his Sunday enjoying the cold weather and the fun football being displayed. Just to stay warm, Hector wore 3 different layers including a Buffalo beanie, fur mittens and a hand warmer.

Even though there have been several snow games in Buffalo, Hector believes this one is the best.

“This is so fun and amazing… it's the best weather,” said Hector.