Are the Jaguars the biggest surprise of the season?

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 12, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. The Jaguars have secured their first winning season in a decade and their elite defense is only giving up a paltry 15.5 points per game.

2. Speaking of the Jags, CB Jalen Ramsey is already anticipating his Week 15 matchup with Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins.

3. Drew Brees' adorable Instagram post is a reminder that football is family.

A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on

4. Chargers CB Casey Hayward is a one-man no-fly zone.

5. Who knew that NFL RedZone host, Scott Hanson, was an iron man of sorts...

