Reid: Marcus Peters 'ready to roll' after suspension

Marcus Peters served his one-game suspension and will return for Saturday's tilt versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday that despite the secondary playing its best game in weeks sans the starting corner Peters would return to duty.

"No. He's back," Reid said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. "The suspension is over and now he's back in and ready to roll. That's the way I'm going to handle it and that's the way he'll handle it. For whatever wrong took place, he paid that price and now he's back and I expect nothing but the best for him."

Without Peters, the Chiefs secondary enjoyed its best game Sunday against Oakland. The K.C. defense held Derek Carr to one touchdown pass, two interceptions, and measly 211 passing yards, with much of that total coming in garbage time. In his second game with Kansas City, Darrelle Revis appeared to shake the dust off.

Per @PFF, #Chiefs CB Darrelle Revis played 56 out of 61 defensive snaps vs. the Raiders.



Derek Carr targeted Revis 7 times, with Revis allowing only 1 reception for 8 yards. He had 1 pass defensed and a 39.6 passer rating when throwing in his direction. pic.twitter.com/oiuialSH4n â BJ Kissel (@ChiefsReporter) December 11, 2017

Shutting down the sluggish Raiders offense is one thing. Slowing Philip Rivers, Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry, Tyrell Williams, Travis Benjamin, Antonio Gates, and Mike Williams is a completely different beast. The Chargers offense has been a runaway freight train of late, which has Rivers on a path into the MVP discussion.

The Chiefs will need everyone on board Saturday night at Arrowhead with the AFC West lead on the line. K.C. hopes their Pro Bowl corner will have his head on right after a week off.