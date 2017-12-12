Injury roundup: Dolphins' Thomas playing with torn PCL

Miami Dolphins defensive back Michael Thomas has been playing with a torn PCL and multiple bone bruises in his right knee, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

There has been talk of shutting down Thomas for weeks, but he wanted to keep playing. The fifth-year pro from Stanford didn't practice at all last week.

Thomas recovered an onside kick to seal Monday night's 27-20 upset of the Patriots in Miami. He also had six tackles.

The Dolphins improved to 6-7 with the win while New England dropped to 10-3.

In other injury news:

1. Patriots defensive lineman Alan Branch left Monday's game with an injured knee and did not return.