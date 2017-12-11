New Era Field: The New Frozen Tundra?

On Sunday, New Era Field turned into a winter wonderland, the Buffalo Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 13-7, on a 21-yard touchdown by running back LeSean McCoy. At times during the game, the blizzard was so brutal, fans couldn't see the scoreboard.

Sunday might have been one of the most memorable games in New Era Field's history.

In December, Buffalo's average temperature is a brisk 36 °F, but on Sunday it was even colder, with a temperature of 29 °F. With roughly 20 inches of snow accumulation, players couldn't even see the turf on the field. And yes, Bills fans braved the cold to watch their team come away with the win.

With such harsh weather conditions in Buffalo, the Bills have always had artificial surface in the stadium. From 1973 to 2002, the Bills used AstroTurf and now they use A-Turf Titans, which is considered the top synthetic turf system.

The Bills played their first game in the stadium in 1989 and did not lose a home playoff game until they lost in 1996 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. During that time, the Bills went to four straight Super Bowls, losing all four. However, this season, the Bills are sitting at 7-6 and are in contention for an AFC Wild Card spot.