LeSean McCoy among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Buffalo Bills' LeSean McCoy, Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams, Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger and Jacksonville Jaguars' A.J. Bouye each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 14.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

Strong stats to consider:

» McCoy rushed for 156 yards on 32 carries (4.9 avg.)in the Bills' 13-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Power of the moment: McCoy plowed through the snow and scored a 21-yard touchdown in overtime to seal the win for Buffalo.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Strong stats to consider:

» Newton completed 13 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Power of the moment: He ended a defender with a juke and ran for 62 yards late in the fourth quarter to set the Panthers up for a game-winning touchdown.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Strong stats to consider:

» Adams recorded 10 receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns in the Packers' overtime win against the Cleveland Browns.

Power of the moment: Adams spun off a defender for a game-winning touchdown to win the game in overtime.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong stats to consider:

» Roethlisberger completed 44 of 66 passes (66.7 percent) for 506 yards and two touchdowns for a 99.7 passer rating in the Steelers' 39-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Power of the moment: Big Ben entrusted Jesse James on one third-down conversion and then connected with Antonio Brown deep down the right side for 34 yards on another, setting up Chris Boswell for the game-winning kick.

A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville Jaguars

Strong stats to consider:

» Bouye recorded two interceptions and three pass break-ups in the Jaguars' 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Power of the moment: Bouye read Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and nabbed his third interception of this season.

