Adam Vinatieri's Missed FG Attempt Could Cost Him $500K

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is no stranger kicking in blizzards. The 22-year veteran has made a name for himself nailing clutch field goals, sometimes in bad conditions, like the snowy 2001 divisional playoffs Raiders vs. Patriots game.

However, according to a writer for CBS Sports, his 43-yard miss in yesterday's Colts-Bills game could cost him dearly.

Kicking in a blizzard could cost Adam Vinatieri a $500,000 incentive. He needs to hit at least 90% of his field goals this season to get it. He was at 95.7% before the Buffalo game. He's now at 88%. â Joel Corry (@corryjoel) December 11, 2017

The irony is that, just minutes earlier, Vinatieri made a 43-yard extra point which got the game to overtime.

A typical extra point is 33 yards, but Vinatieri's attempt was pushed back due to an offensive pass interference penalty. So, even though it was in a snowstorm, and over 40 yards, it didn't count toward his field goal incentives.

Don't feel too bad for Vinatieri though, he's reportedly earned over $40 million in salary over his career and he's closing in on the becoming the NFL's all-time leading scorer. Plus, he still has three games to get his FG percentage back above 90% -- two at Lucas Oil Stadium, which has a roof, and one at M&T Bank Stadium, which doesn't.

Not like it matters, rain, sleet, or snow, Vinatieri is -- and has been -- one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL.