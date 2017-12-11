Social reaction to Carson Wentz's season-ending injury

A tough blow for the Eagles. Coach Doug Pederson confirmed that quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury, tearing his ACL during Philadelphia's 43-35 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams.

Several of Wentz's teammates and players around the league offered their words of encouragement.

My prayers are with u @cj_wentz. U will be back stronger than ever! Focus on the road ahead. U had a hell of a season. #FLYEAGLESFLY â Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) December 11, 2017

Tough to hear the news on @cj_wentz man! Like you told me, God got you man and you will come back from this stronger! Prayers up my dude! ï¿½ï¿½ â Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) December 11, 2017

These injuries are out of control this season. Feeling for you @cj_wentz. Wishing you all the best brother!! â JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 11, 2017

Hate to hear the news brotha but I know youâll come back stronger. Praying for your health but more importantly your inner being. Just adds to the story! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/0zJqW81R1v â Jordan Matthews (@jmattjmattjmatt) December 11, 2017

We know he is a warrior and I know gods got a plan for him and all of usï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) December 11, 2017

@cj_wentz going bounce back even better fam. Nothing but love and respect ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â Ronald Darby (@realronalddarby) December 11, 2017

Love you bro... thanks for starting us off with such an amazing year and being a great leader!! we got this for you!! @cj_wentz â Kamu Grugier-Hill (@k_grugierhill) December 11, 2017