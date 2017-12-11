Around the NFL  

 

 

Social reaction to Carson Wentz's season-ending injury

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

A tough blow for the Eagles. Coach Doug Pederson confirmed that quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury, tearing his ACL during Philadelphia's 43-35 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams.

Several of Wentz's teammates and players around the league offered their words of encouragement.

Print
"The GIFs that explain Sunday's Colts-Bills Bl..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments