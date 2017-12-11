Saints RB Alvin Kamara expects to play against Jets

The most fascinating player on the Saints is angling to get back in the lineup sooner than later.

Running back Alvin Kamara told reporters Monday he expects to be good to go for Sunday's home game against the New York Jets, per Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune.

Kamara suffered a concussion on the opening drive in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons. He never returned, but the late-week tilt gave the rookie sensation an extra three days to heal.

We should know more about Kamara's status on Wednesday, when the Saints issue an official injury report. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound runner has yet to be officially cleared, but his words are encouraging for a team that desperately needs his gifts.

While Drew Brees and his flock of targets -- Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman, Tommylee Lewis and Ted Ginn -- moved the ball against the Falcons, the attack wasn't the same without Kamara slicing up the defense by land and through the air.

The Saints still have Mark Ingram on the ground, but his pairing with Kamara is on pace to break records and a primary reason the Saints loom as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Getting them back on the field together can't come soon enough.