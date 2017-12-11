Week 14 injury watch: Aaron Rodgers not yet cleared

The Patriots open the final quarter of the regular season without their very talented and important tight end. But they're getting another weapon back.

Barring a pregame setback, Chris Hogan (shoulder) will be active for New England's Monday Night Football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. Hogan has missed the last four games due to injury.

As is typical for the franchise, New England hasn't missed a beat in Hogan's absence, but his return is especially welcome as Rob Gronkowski spends this week in street clothes. Hogan recorded 33 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns in New England's first eight games, and offers Tom Brady another option in a receiving corps that has long been without Julian Edelman.

Elsewhere in injury news on Monday:

1. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

2. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (shoulder) remains under medical evaluation, coach Mike McCarthy said. No decision has been made on when he might return to playing.

#Packers coach Mike McCarthy: âThereâs a number of scans, testing that were run. Itâs now in the evaluation stage. â¦ I do not have a clean decision for you.â â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2017

Rodgers has not played since he broke his collarbone during a Week 6 loss to the Vikings. He is eligible to come off injured reserve this week and play when the Packers visit the Panthers on Sunday.

3. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is dealing with a left knee sprain, coach Mike Mularkey said. The injury isn't considered serious, however, and he should be able to practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Taylor Lewan is dealing with a minor back injury that Mularkey described as a "short-term" injury.

#Titans LT Taylor Lewan has a soft tissue issue in his lower back, an MRI revealed. Source said itâs not long-term or surgical. Best-case. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2017

4. Los Angeles Rams corner Kayvon Webster suffered a torn Achilles in their loss to the Eagles on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said after the game.

5. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said it's too early to tell the severity of receiver Kelvin Benjamin's knee injury, per the team's official site.

6. Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House suffered a transverse process fracture in his back, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

7. Todd Bowles said New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown broke his hand in Sunday's loss to Denver. McCown will be out for the rest of the season and will undergo surgery.

8. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (concussion) said he expects to be good to go for next Sunday against the Jets, per The Times-Picayune.