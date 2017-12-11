Injuries: Chris Hogan expected to be active vs. Dolphins

The Patriots open the final quarter of the regular season without their very talented and important tight end. But they're getting another weapon back.

Barring a pregame setback, Chris Hogan (shoulder) will be active for New England's Monday Night Football, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. Hogan has missed the last four games due to injury.

As is typical for the franchise, New England hasn't missed a beat in Hogan's absence, but his return is especially welcome as Rob Gronkowski spends this week in street clothes. Hogan recorded 33 catches for 438 yards and five touchdowns in New England's first eight games, and offers Tom Brady another option in a receiving corps that has long been without Julian Edelman.

Elsewhere in injury news on Monday:

1. Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson announced on Monday that quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

2. Los Angeles Rams corner Kayvon Webster suffered a torn Achilles in their loss to the Eagles on Sunday, coach Sean McVay said after the game.

3. Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said it's too early to tell the severity of receiver Kelvin Benjamin's knee injury, per the team's official site.

4. Green Bay Packers cornerback Davon House suffered a transverse process fracture in his back, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

5. Todd Bowles said New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown broke his hand in Sunday's loss to Denver. McCown will be out for the rest of the season and will undergo surgery.

6. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (concussion) said he expects to be good to go for next Sunday against the Jets, per The Times-Picayune.