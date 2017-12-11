Do the Bills have the toughest fans in the NFL?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 11, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. If you bear treacherous conditions like Bills fans did on Sunday, you deserve to revel in victory with the players.

2. Many players sent their well wishes to Ryan Shazier in the form of custom cleat designs.

Check out the full gallery of Week 14's custom cleats.

3. Four-time gold medalist Simone Biles was an honorary cheerleader at the 49ers vs. Texans game.

canât wait to cheer at my first game ï¿½ï¿½

GO HOUSTON TEXANS â¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/K4ijVE86ud â Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 10, 2017

If you ever wondered what 7-foot Hakeem Olajuwon looked like next to the 4-foot-8 gymnast, here you go:

4. Cowboys LB Sean Lee returned from his hamstring injury and had quite the comeback.

Sean Lee ... 18 tackles and an INT. Welcome back. â Damon R. Marx (@DamonMarxDMN) December 10, 2017

5. Randy Moss challenged Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey to a head-to-head matchup in the offseason.