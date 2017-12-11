Do the Bills have the toughest fans in the NFL?

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 11, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. If you bear treacherous conditions like Bills fans did on Sunday, you deserve to revel in victory with the players.
Itâs lit. ï¿½ï¿½ #GoBills pic.twitter.com/yL3a6P9u5xâ Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 10, 2017
2. Many players sent their well wishes to Ryan Shazier in the form of custom cleat designs.
Check out the full gallery of Week 14's custom cleats.
A bunch of @Steelers will rep @RyanShazier on the field tonight thanks to @coreypaneart. pic.twitter.com/eVsqRGc7lUâ SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) December 10, 2017
3. Four-time gold medalist Simone Biles was an honorary cheerleader at the 49ers vs. Texans game.
canât wait to cheer at my first game ï¿½ï¿½â Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 10, 2017
GO HOUSTON TEXANS â¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/K4ijVE86ud
If you ever wondered what 7-foot Hakeem Olajuwon looked like next to the 4-foot-8 gymnast, here you go:
just another short / tall picture @DR34M pic.twitter.com/EtpPDgKflIâ Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 10, 2017
4. Cowboys LB Sean Lee returned from his hamstring injury and had quite the comeback.
Sean Lee ... 18 tackles and an INT. Welcome back.â Damon R. Marx (@DamonMarxDMN) December 10, 2017
5. Randy Moss challenged Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey to a head-to-head matchup in the offseason.
On Sunday Countdown Randy Moss just told Jalen Ramsey to come on down to Charlotte in the offseason for a one-on-battle. âI still got it. Come and see me.â Ramsey said in an interview with Darren Woodson that heâd love to get a chance to cover Moss. #Jaguarsâ Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) December 10, 2017