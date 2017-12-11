Josh Gordon, Damarious Randall engage in Twitter beef

Cleveland Browns receiver Josh Gordon and Green Bay Packers corner Damarious Randall started a Twitter beef Monday morning.

Following Sunday's overtime win by the Packers, the Green Bay Press-Gazette published a story about Randall's improved play this season, including the job done on Gordon Sunday.

"He had one catch," Randall said of Gordon. "Any more questions?"

Gordon earned three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but two (a 38 yarder and an 18-yard TD) came with the Packers in a zone D.

Gordon responded to the Press-Gazette's story:

Great Win for them but let's be serious.. Considering several of our disadvantages as a team, this kid couldn't hold my jock strap on my worst day lol..@RandallTime https://t.co/ennvwjTMUH â Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 11, 2017

Gordon didn't explain what he meant exactly by those "disadvantages as a team."

Of course, Randall couldn't let that lie.

"You must be on that [expletive] again," Randall tweeted back at Gordon.

Surely this will not be the end of the back-and-forth.