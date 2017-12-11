Move The Sticks  

 

 

Move the Sticks Podcast: 10 Takeaways from Week 14

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks recap the biggest moments from all the exciting action this past week. Have the 49ers found their QB (4:52)? Is the Jags' defense the NFL's gold standard (9:47)? Is Philip Rivers a top three quarterback (22:51)? All that and much more on this edition of Move the Sticks presented by the Ford F-Series.


