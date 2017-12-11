Around The NFL Podcast: Week 14 recap

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Chris Wesseling & Marc Sessler -- recap all of the Week 14 action, including the big news of the night, a serious injury to Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (2:00); The Jaguars' big win over the Seahawks, which caused some fans to act up towards the end (14:00); A rough day for Derek Carr and the Raiders (38:00); An all-time game between the Bills and Colts, which will be known as the "Snow Bowl" (48:00); Another great game out of Jimmy Garoppolo, giving 49ers fans hope for the future (1:00:00); And an incredible Sunday Night Football matchup between the Steelers and Ravens, including an unbelievable game from Antonio Brown. (1:13:00)

