Sunday Spotlight: Jaguars take over first place

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Seattle Seahawks faced off in Duval County. Both teams entered the game at 8-4, and they both needed a victory to stay in playoff contention. Once the clock hit triple zeros, the Jaguars came away with the victory, 30-26.

The Jaguars continued their stellar defensive play by sacking Russell Wilson twice and picking him off three times. Cornerback A.J. Bouye intercepted Wilson twice and had two tackles on the outside.

While the Jags defense kept the Seahawks passing attack in check, their own offense found their rhythm with quarterback Blake Bortles and running back Leonard Fournette carrying the team. Bortles threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns, while Fournette rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.

However, you can never count Wilson and company out during the fourth quarter. With roughly 10 minutes left in the game and trailing by 14 points, Wilson led a fierce comeback that fell just short to the Jaguars.

With the victory, the Jags are now in first place in the AFC South, one game ahead of the Tennessee Titans.