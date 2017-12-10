Tomlin: 'We had Ryan Shazier on Facetime' after win

Ryan Shazier couldn't be out with his Steelers teammates Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens, but they made sure his presence was felt regardless.

Pittsburgh players made several efforts to honor their injured teammate, who's recovering from spinal stabilization surgery earlier this week.

After the Steelers secured their second consecutive AFC North crown with their 39-38 win over the Ravens, the team celebrated with Shazier.

"A very emotional group in there. AFC North champs. We had Ryan Shazier on Facetime. He had an opportunity to share that moment with the team. That's a special thing," coach Mike Tomlin said in a press conference after the game.

Prior to the game James Harrison had perhaps the most fitting tribute to the injured linebacker, who, even in the coldest weather, warms up for games without a shirt on. Harrison worked out in the near-freezing temperatures in nothing but sweats, a beanie and gloves, just like Shazier would have.

Several Steelers teammates brought out Shazier's jersey prior to the game, and others honored him with images of the middle linebacker on their cleats alongside his number and the hashtag #Shalieve.

Once the game started, Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix made a big tackle on the kickoff team and pulled up his jersey to reveal a black shirt with Shazier's No. 50 on it.

And after the Steelers rallied for a dramatic one-point win the Pittsburgh LB group showed Shazier some love in the locker room.

AFC North Champs A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Dec 10, 2017 at 9:09pm PST

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Shazier's season is over and he'll need months of recovery before he considers a return to football. But, for at least one night, the Steelers made it clear he was with them even if he couldn't be on Heinz Field playing against their division rival.