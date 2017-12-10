Larry Fitzgerald passes Randy Moss on receiving list

Another week, another milestone for Larry Fitzgerald.

On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals wide receiver -- and future Hall of Famer -- passed Randy Moss for third on the all-time receiving yardage list.

The record-setting gainer came on a 23-yard reception in the third quarter of Arizona's game against the Tennessee Titans.

In this season alone, Fitzgerald had already catapulted past Isaac Bruce, Tony Gonzalez, Tim Brown, Steve Smith and Marvin Harrison. Fitz now ranks behind Jerry Rice (22,895) and Terrell Owens (15,934) on the all-time list.