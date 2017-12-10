Notable injuries we're tracking from Sunday's games

Here are some other injuries we're tracking Sunday in Week 14 of the 2017 NFL season:

1. Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage left for the locker room in the second quarter after suffering an apparent injury against the San Francisco 49ers. T.J. Yates replaced him at quarterback. Offensive tackle Kendall Lamm suffered a concussion during the first half.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered a shoulder/biceps injury against the Detroit Lions in the first half and is doubtful to return.

3. Oakland Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. suffered an ankle injury and is questionable to return against the Kansas City Chiefs.

4. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (shoulder) is considered a long shot to play versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Woods, who's been out for two weeks, was a limited participant Friday and thus earned a questionable designation.

5. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) is considered unlikely to play, but his status might hinge on how he feels Sunday morning, Rapoport reported. He is listed as questionable.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) is expected to play versus the Seattle Seahawks. Linebacker Telvin Smith (concussion) is unlikely to play.

7. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the New York Jets, Rapoport reported.

8. New York Jets running back Matt Forte (knee) is active to play against the Broncos.

9. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is active for Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

10. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (back) is expected to play versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.