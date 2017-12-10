Social media reaction to Colts vs. Bills blizzard game

The Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills played in a blizzard on Sunday. Seriously, it was like watching a football game being played in a snow globe.
The driving snow and ankle deep power drew plenty of reactions on social media regarding the snow-packed affair:
âï¸âï¸âï¸ #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/jXpFhZoNCLâ NFL (@NFL) December 10, 2017
Mood. #INDvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/A3B03qHaDIâ Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 10, 2017
Just a little snow. pic.twitter.com/sU7IbJx7Xuâ Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2017
. @Colts vs. Bills 1 p.m from New Era Field pic.twitter.com/w2EMvr24ufâ Matt Conti (@ColtsConti) December 10, 2017
Update. ï¿½ï¿½#INDvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/YP47HENrj6â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 10, 2017
We promise thereâs a football field under there.#INDvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/6VyjA35G0Tâ Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 10, 2017
Football. Weather.#INDvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/x2bLmxfENEâ Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 10, 2017
Glad we got out of there before all this!! âï¸ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/WdU4xcH212â Pj Williams (@PjWilliams_26) December 10, 2017
Sideline heater is pretty popular. #INDvsBUF pic.twitter.com/qazO51JlHuâ Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 10, 2017
View all comments