Social media reaction to Colts vs. Bills blizzard game

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

The Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills played in a blizzard on Sunday. Seriously, it was like watching a football game being played in a snow globe.

The driving snow and ankle deep power drew plenty of reactions on social media regarding the snow-packed affair:

Print
"Injuries we're tracking from Sunday's NFL gam..."

Fan Discussion

View all comments