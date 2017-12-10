Patriots fan battling cancer receives two tickets to Super Bowl LII

A New England Patriots fan saw his dream come true Sunday morning.

Bill Duggan, who served his community as a volunteer firefighter in New York for more than four decades, will be attending Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis in February.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stopped by the Tarrytown Fire Dept. on Sunday to present Duggan will two tickets to the Super Bowl.

Duggan is battling Stage 4 brain cancer, and one of his friends started a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise money for his Super Bowl ticket. With the tickets, Duggan gets his chance to live out his dream as he continues his fight.

"I am a big Patriots fan," told WABC-TV in New York. "But I just want to go to the Super Bowl."