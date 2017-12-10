Jameis Winston, Koetter at odds over Bucs' offense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were supposed to be a team on the rise in 2017. Instead, Dirk Koetter's squad cratered.

The disappointment of another lost season has induced frustration and tension.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on GameDay Morning the relationships between quarterback Jamies Winston and Koetter is "not in a good place."

Rapoport said the tension stems from Wilson not feeling like he was supported properly while playing through an injury early in the season. The quarterback is also irritated that despite the play-making talent on offense, the Bucs have struggled to score.

Rapoport noted that Winston is specifically frustrated with the predictability of the offense.

The tension in Tampa could have Koetter on the hot season if the Bucs don't show signs of life down the stretch. The unraveling relationship between the coach and quarterback comes just two years after the Buccaneers fired Lovie Smith in order to keep Koetter as Winston's mentor.

At 4-8, the Bucs have regressed on both sides of the ball in 2017, scoring just 20.3 points per game while giving up 24.0. The offense comes out most games flat, while the defense has been decimated by injuries.

Winston's inconsistency has been a big part of the team's struggles. The third-year quarterback is completing just 61.9 percent of his passes (21st in the NFL), with a 12-6 TD-INT ratio (T-17th) and a 90.1 passer rating (17th). Winston also produces at least one boneheaded decision each week that undermines the offense.

Boasting offensive weaponry that includes Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, the Bucs have the personnel to move the ball through the air -- ranking fifth in the NFL in passing yards per game. The inability to finish off drives (22nd in scoring), however, has caused most of the frustration in Tampa this season.