Injuries: Matthew Stafford (hand) to start vs. Bucs

Matthew Stafford, who has started 108 consecutive games for the Detroit Lions, will keep the streak alive Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Stafford is active for the game after dealing with a bruised hand he suffered in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell was non-committal all week about Stafford, who was listed as questionable heading into the game. Stafford felt weakness as he practiced this week with two fingers taped. The Lions' backup is second-year player Jake Rudock, who made his NFL debut last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Their franchise QB exited late in the loss to the Ravens after injuring his throwing hand. Stafford had just completed a team-record 20 consecutive passes in the second half while trying to will Detroit to an improbable comeback.

He'll have to play just as big to get the 6-6 Lions back in the playoff mix.

Running back Ameer Abdullah (neck) was listed as questionable but will not play Sunday. His absence has more to do with performance than health, as Detroit is looking at other options to improve its run game.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking heading into Sunday's games:

1. With Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor still nursing a knee injury and is inactive against the Indianapolis Colts. Rookie Nathan Peterman is expected to make his second career start.

2. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (shoulder) is considered a long shot to play versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Woods, who's been out for two weeks, was a limited participant Friday and thus earned a questionable designation.

3. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) is considered unlikely to play, but his status might hinge on how he feels Sunday morning, Rapoport reported. He is listed as questionable.

4. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder), center Ryan Kalil (neck) and tight end Greg Olsen (foot) will all play today versus the Minnesota Vikings.

5. Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith (back) and right tackle La'el Collins (back) will play versus the New York Giants. Wide receiver Brice Butler (foot) is inactive and will not play.

6. New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa (illness) is active after being listed as questionable on Friday. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) are both active and will play.

7. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) is active and will play against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (hip) will also play.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) is expected to play versus the Seattle Seahawks. Linebacker Telvin Smith (concussion) is unlikely to play.

9. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the New York Jets, Rapoport reported.

10. New York Jets running back Matt Forte (knee) is likely to play.

11. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) is expected to play versus the Washington Redskins.

12. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (back) is expected to play versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.