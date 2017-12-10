Injuries: Matthew Stafford expected to start vs. Bucs

Matthew Stafford is down. But, as we've learned from him over the past nine years, he's rarely out. Stafford, who's started 108 consecutive games for the Detroit Lions, is expected to keep the streak alive barring any setbacks Sunday in Tampa Bay, a source informed NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell has been non-committal about Stafford, who is listed as questionable. Stafford felt weakness as he practiced this week with two fingers taped. The Lions' backup is second-year player Jake Rudock, who made his NFL debut last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Their franchise QB exited late in the loss to the Ravens after injuring his throwing hand. Stafford had just completed a team-record 20 consecutive passes in the second half while trying to will Detroit to an improbable comeback.

He'll have to play just as big to get the 6-6 Lions back in the playoff mix.

Running back Ameer Abdullah (neck) is questionable but is not expected to play, Rapoport reported. His absence has more to do with performance than health, as Detroit is looking at other options to improve its run game.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking heading into Sunday's games:

1. With Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor still nursing a knee injury, rookie Nathan Peterman is expected to make his second career start against the Indianapolis Colts, according to Rapoport.

2. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (shoulder) is considered a long shot to play versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Woods, who's been out for two weeks, was a limited participant Friday and thus earned a questionable designation.

3. Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (concussion) is considered unlikely to play, but his status might hinge on how he feels Sunday morning, Rapoport reported. He is listed as questionable.

4. The Carolina Panthers expect wide receiver Devin Funchess (shoulder), center Ryan Kalil (neck) and tight end Greg Olsen (foot) to play today versus the Minnesota Vikings, Rapoport reported. All are listed as questionable.

5. The Dallas Cowboys are hopeful left tackle Tyron Smith (back) and right tackle La'el Collins (back) will play versus the New York Giants, Rapoport reported. The plan is to have them work out pregame and make final decisions before kickoff.

6. Giants running back Orleans Darkwa (illness) is questionable but expected to play, according to Rapoport.

7. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper (ankle) has 6 good chance to play versus the Kansas City Chiefs, accordign to Rapoport. Cooper, listed as questionable, is scheduled to test his ankle before the game but has impressed the team with his progress late in the week.

8. Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle), listed as questionable, is expected to play versus the New York Jets, Rapoport reported.