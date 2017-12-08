NFL suspends Saints DT David Parry four games

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Parry was suspended four games by the NFL on Friday for violating the league's substance abuse and personal conduct policies, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The suspension stems from Parry's arrest in February on suspicion of theft, robbery and DUI charges in Scottsdale, Arizona. Parry was a member of the Colts at the time of his arrest.

Parry will begin serving the suspension immediately. He currently is on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Parry played in one game for the Saints this season after recording 47 tackles and three sacks with Indianapolis in 2016.