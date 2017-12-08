The Marroney Bologna makes its debut in Jacksonville

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 8, 2017. This is The Extra Point.
1. Do you like grilled cheese and bologna? Well the Jaguars made a sandwich just for you.
Now you can enjoy Coach Marrone's favorite snack at the game.â #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 8, 2017
The "Marroney Bologna" sandwich ï¿½ï¿½ is here!
Portion of the proceeds will benefit the Jaguars Foundation and its work throughout the First Coast community. pic.twitter.com/Kh1XkfAP8L
2. Keenan Allen is on his way to Canton.
The @ProFootballHOF now has @Keenan13Allenâs jersey from his record-breaking game.â Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 8, 2017
Allen was the 1st player in NFL history to have 3 consecutive games with at least 10 receptions, 100 yards receiving and 1 touchdown. pic.twitter.com/R20cfvkpBI
3. Mamba talked to his favorite team.
Lower Merionâs @kobebryant just spoke to his #Eaglesï¿½ï¿½teamï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 8, 2017
Loves putting on @Eagles jersey
Says he gets so nervous for games and wont move spots during games if things are going ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½
Hear from Kobe @NBCSPhilly @NBCPhiladelphia today! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GyrvNd82W2
4. Jacksonville has a new mayor.
Mayor @lennycurry has made it official.@Campbell93 is the mayor of #Sacksonville.â #Sacksonville (@Jaguars) December 8, 2017
He broke the single-season franchise record for sacks this past Sunday. pic.twitter.com/63vzI66Afd