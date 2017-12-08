Stefon Diggs: Fashion Icon

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.
Through three years in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has become a household name. Through 12 games this season, Diggs has accumulated 630 yards and 5 TDs, however Diggs' game on social media might be better.
Diggs' followers not only will see amazing football content, but they'll also get some fashion advice. Diggs, with roughly 400,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter, is an NFL player you must follow.
Diggs is a fashion icon
His cleat game is strong
Diggs' best friend might be his dog
When I am not on the field, Iï¿½ï¿½ï¿½m chasing Kodak around.... #CourtyardSuperBowlContest @CourtyardHotels pic.twitter.com/VVmwnkWMgCï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ DIGGS (@stefondiggs) October 12, 2017
Sports are his life.
#Wimbledon2017 LETS GOOOOOOO @CoCoVandey pic.twitter.com/UKFS4SUotCï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 10, 2017
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Let's Play Hockey with @stefondiggs of the @vikings. pic.twitter.com/GOqWkyIwFcï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 1, 2017