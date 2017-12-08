Stefon Diggs: Fashion Icon

Follow Friday is our weekly celebration of the best social game from NFL players.

Through three years in the NFL, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs has become a household name. Through 12 games this season, Diggs has accumulated 630 yards and 5 TDs, however Diggs' game on social media might be better.

Diggs' followers not only will see amazing football content, but they'll also get some fashion advice. Diggs, with roughly 400,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter, is an NFL player you must follow.

Diggs is a fashion icon

A post shared by @stefondiggs on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

A post shared by @stefondiggs on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:40pm PST

A post shared by @stefondiggs on Sep 11, 2016 at 3:06pm PDT

His cleat game is strong

A post shared by @stefondiggs on Dec 2, 2016 at 9:28am PST

A post shared by @stefondiggs on Aug 19, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

A post shared by @stefondiggs on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Diggs' best friend might be his dog

A post shared by @stefondiggs on Apr 13, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Sports are his life.