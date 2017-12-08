Injuries: Adrian Peterson ruled out for Titans-Cards

The Arizona Cardinals will play without Adrian Peterson for the second straight week due to a neck injury.

The running back will miss Sunday's tilt versus the Tennessee Titans, the team announced. Peterson missed practice again Friday after being sidelined this entire week.

The 32-year-old missed last week's loss versus the Los Angeles Rams.

With Peterson out, Kerwynn Williams is in line to see the bulk of the carries Sunday against Tennessee. Williams rushed for 97 yards on 16 carries in Week 13.

Wide receiver John Brown (toe) will also miss the contest.

Other injury news we're tracking on this Week 14 Friday:

1. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles) returned to practice Friday after sitting out earlier this week. Brady is expected to be fine and the injury is not cause for concern.

2. Jim Caldwell said Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with a right hand injury, is progressing. When asked if Stafford will play Sunday against Tampa Bay, Caldwell responded: "we'll see." Stafford is officially listed as questionable.

Also listed as questionable are running back Ameer Abdullah (neck), cornerback Jamal Agnew (knee), defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (ankle), tackle Emmett Cleary (ankle), guard T.J. Lang (foot), tackle Corey Robinson (foot), center Travis Swanson (knee) and defensive end Cornelius Washington (shoulder).

3. The Cincinnati Bengals ruled out running back Joe Mixon, linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. All three are in concussion protocol.

4. Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Indy. Taylor will be limited in practice Friday as he continues to test a knee injury suffered in Week 13. Bills head coach Sean McDermott is optimistic receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) plays against the Colts.

5. Cleveland Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers (knee) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Tight end Seth DeValve (hip), defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee) and defensive lineman Danny Shelton (chest/ribs) are listed as questionable.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith (concussion) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) are both listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks.

7. New York Jets running back Matt Forte (knee) and right guard Brian Winters (abdomen/ankle) are both questionable for Sunday's tilt versus the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver Robby Anderson (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and will play this week. Linebacker Bruce Carter (groin) will not play and has been ruled out.

8. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) is listed as questionable against Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) has been ruled out. Center Ryan Kalil (neck) is listed as questionable.

9. Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman is in concussion protocol. Coleman sustained the injury in Thursday night's win over the New Orleans Saints.

10. Denver Broncos guard Ronald Leary (back) and quarterback Paxton Lynch (ankle) been ruled out against the New York Jets, while wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and defensive tackle Domata Peko (knee) is questionable.

11. Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring), safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) and wideout Maurice Harris (concussion) have all been ruled out against the Los Angeles Chargers.

12. New York Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) will not play against the Dallas Cowboys. Giants cornerback Eli Apple (hip, back), running back Orleans Darkwa (illness), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and tackle Chad Wheeler (concussion) are all questionable.

13. Chicago Bears defensive lineman Eddie Goldman (hip) and linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) are doubtful to play against the Cincinnati Bengals.

14. Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Miller (concussion) will not play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

15. New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein (groin) and defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle) are both expected to miss some time, Rapoport reported. Hendrickson's X-Ray results on his injured ankle were negative.

16. Minnesota Vikings tackle Mike Remmers (low back) did not participate in practice this week and will not play Sunday. Tight end David Morgan (concussion), who remains in concussion protocol, is also rules out. Center Pat Elflein (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday.

17. Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse (foot) and defensive back Eric Murray (ankle) are ruled out for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

18. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (toe) are questionable to play against the Redskins.