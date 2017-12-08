Injuries: Adrian Peterson might miss Titans-Cards

The Arizona Cardinals will likely play without Adrian Peterson for the second straight week due to a neck injury.

The running back is expected to miss Sunday's tilt versus the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport reported. Peterson will miss practice again Friday after being sidelined this entire week.

ESPN first reported the news.

The 32-year-old missed last week's loss versus the Los Angeles Rams.

If Peterson is out, Kerwynn Williams is in line to see the bulk of the carries Sunday against Tennessee. Williams rushed for 97 yards on 16 carries in Week 13.

Other injury news we're tracking on this Week 14 Friday:

1. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles) returned to practice Friday after sitting out earlier this week. Brady is expected to be fine and the injury is not cause for concern.

2. Jim Caldwell said Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is dealing with a right hand injury, is progressing. When asked if Stafford will play Sunday against Tampa Bay, Caldwell responded: "we'll see."

3. The Cincinnati Bengals ruled out running back Joe Mixon, linebacker Vontaze Burfict and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. All three are in concussion protocol.

4. Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Indy. Taylor will be limited in practice Friday as he continues to test a knee injury suffered in Week 13. Bills head coach Sean McDermott is optimistic receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) plays against the Colts.

5. Cleveland Browns defensive back Jabrill Peppers (knee) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Tight end Seth DeValve (hip), defensive back Briean Boddy-Calhoun (knee) and defensive lineman Danny Shelton (chest/ribs) are listed as questionable.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith (concussion) and cornerback Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) are both listed as questionable for Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks.

7. New York Jets running back Matt Forte (knee) and right guard Brian Winters (abdomen/ankle) are both questionable for Sunday's tilt versus the Denver Broncos. Wide receiver Robby Anderson (hamstring) practiced in full Friday and will play this week. Linebacker Bruce Carter (groin) will not play and has been ruled out.

8. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) is listed as questionable against Minnesota Vikings Sunday. Linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) has been ruled out. Center Ryan Kalil (neck) is listed as questionable.