Rashad Jennings retiring after eight seasons

Former New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings is dancing his way into retirement.

The 32-year-old free-agent tailback announced Friday on Twitter that he is retiring after eight seasons in the league. Jennings said in the video that he will be doing a press conference soon with the Giants, his most recent football employer.

If good things donât come to an end, then how can better things begin? I'm truly humbled. I'm truly excited... More to come on this. But for now, I just want to say THANK YOU. Thank you to everyone! #ShadHumbled pic.twitter.com/yNMbIsu01k â Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) December 8, 2017

Best known outside of football for his Dancing With The Stars title run in Season 24 of his ABC dance competition show, Jennings' career as a professional football player was as unlikely, as he said in his retirement announcement, as his stint as a broadcast dancer.

Jennings was drafted out of Liberty by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round in the 2009 draft. A dual-threat back in Jacksonville, Oakland and New York, Jennings finishes his career with 3,772 rushing yards, 1,468 receiving yards and 25 career touchdowns.