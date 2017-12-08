Rashad Jennings retiring after eight seasons

Former New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings is dancing his way into retirement.
The 32-year-old free-agent tailback announced Friday on Twitter that he is retiring after eight seasons in the league. Jennings said in the video that he will be doing a press conference soon with the Giants, his most recent football employer.
If good things donât come to an end, then how can better things begin? I'm truly humbled. I'm truly excited... More to come on this. But for now, I just want to say THANK YOU. Thank you to everyone! #ShadHumbled pic.twitter.com/yNMbIsu01kâ Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) December 8, 2017
Best known outside of football for his Dancing With The Stars title run in Season 24 of his ABC dance competition show, Jennings' career as a professional football player was as unlikely, as he said in his retirement announcement, as his stint as a broadcast dancer.
Jennings was drafted out of Liberty by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round in the 2009 draft. A dual-threat back in Jacksonville, Oakland and New York, Jennings finishes his career with 3,772 rushing yards, 1,468 receiving yards and 25 career touchdowns.
