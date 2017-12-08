Bills' Tyrod Taylor (knee) game-time decision vs. Colts

The Indianapolis Colts won't know who is lining up opposite them under center until the game kicks off on Sunday in Orchard Park. Neither will the Buffalo Bills.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Indy. Taylor will be limited in practice Friday as he continues to test a knee injury suffered in Week 13.

Taylor was limited on Thursday as well after missing practice on Wednesday.

If Tyrod can't go, rookie Nathan Peterman will get his second career start. Peterman had a miserable first start, throwing five picks in one half against the Los Angeles Chargers, but in relief of Taylor last week against New England, did lead a competent 13-play drive down to the Pats' 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Having to game plan for both Taylor and Peterman puts Indy's already shorthanded defense in a bind. But with a playoff berth still within reach, Buffalo would be far better off with Taylor under center.