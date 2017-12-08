Jets OC wants QB Josh McCown back for another year

Josh McCown was supposed to be a bridge to nowhere. Instead, the 38-year-old propelled the Jets to five wins and contention in the 2017 AFC playoff picture.

McCown now has his offensive coordinator pining for another season.

John Morton was asked Thursday if he'd like to have the veteran back next season.

"Sure. Why wouldn't I?" Morton said, via the New York Daily News. "Look at the stats. But I don't make that decision. You can ask the head coach that and the people upstairs."

Todd Bowles has already insisted McCown will start the rest of the season. Without seeing Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg this season, it's virtually impossible either could be a viable candidate to start next year.

McCown has performed admirably all season, displaying heady playmaking and a willingness to push the ball downfield to a gaggle of young pass-catchers, including big-play machine Robby Anderson. McCown is on pace for career highs in completion percentage (67.8), passing touchdowns (18), and rushing touchdowns (5).

Even if analysts hate to admit it, McCown has been a top-15 quarterback on balance this season, leading a group that on paper has zero business moving the ball with such steadiness.

"He's been consistent," Morton said of McCown. "He's perfect for this offense."

It's impossible to watch McCown's renaissance in a Jets jersey and not be reminded of Ryan Fitzpatrick's magical 2015 season. Fitzy set franchise records one season, then cratered the next season. Surely Gang Green fans are wary of the bottom falling out again with another veteran quarterback.

McCown's play under Morton (who deserves recognition as an assistant coach of the year candidate) warrants another chance to be a starting quarterback. In the end, however, the veteran remains a bridge. A bridge to where we don't know.

Extending that passage another season only makes sense if New York has a transition plan down the line. As of now, there appears no viable candidate on the horizon, and the wins McCown has piled up could prohibit one from being drafted early in 2018.