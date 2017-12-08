Sean Payton on game-ending penalty: 'I had enough'

Following a Drew Brees interception in the end zone with 1:25 left in Thursday night's game versus the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints were in a position to get the ball back with a few ticks left on the clock still down 20-17.

With two timeouts, the Saints could have gotten the ball back with about 20 seconds remaining around their own 30-yard-line if they stopped the Falcons from getting a first down. After setting up a would-be 3rd-and-6, the chance was wiped away by a penalty on coach Sean Payton. The unsportsmanlike flag ended the game.

An official threw a flag on Payton for walking well onto the field, vociferously frustrated about trying to get a timeout called.

"I called a timeout, and then he asked me again, and I said I have already called a timeout," Payton said after the game. "I probably said it with a little more vigor then I was supposed to but I had enough. I have to be smarter than that."

Payton's frustration boiled over after the Saints were called for a bevy of penalties, many of which kept Falcons drives alive. Including Payton's game-ender, New Orleans was penalized 11 times for 87 yards. Atlanta received just four flags for 35 yards.

"It was just one of those games. I have never seen anything like it," Payton said. "I have never been a part of a game like that and it is frustrating but our guys will bounce back."

The Saints need to bounce back in 16 days when New Orleans hosts the Falcons for a rematch that will likely be as emotional and important as this season's first tilt.