Around The NFL Podcast: Week 14 preview

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Gregg Rosenthal and Chris Wesseling -- get you ready for Week 14 of the NFL season, starting with a recap of Thursday night's Saints-Falcons shootout (1:00); Reaction to the news of the Browns firing Executive VP Sashi Brown and Hue Jackson's future (10:00); Marc makes an interesting Lock of the Week pick, which he claims he'll "ride into the sunset" with (37:30); A heated debate ignites about the Chiefs and Raiders possibly making the playoffs (41:00); Dan's emotions get the best of him as he declares his Lock of the Week pick (58:00); Gregg's shaken confidence leads him to an underwhelming Lock (1:21:00); Plus, much more!

