Game facts: Raiders at Chiefs (Chiefs facts)

Next Gen Stat: The Chiefs' defensive pressure rate in Weeks 1-5 was 29.1 percent (11 QB pressures per game). Since then, it is 17.7 percent (6.4 QB pressures per game).

Tight coverage: K.C.'s cornerbacks play press coverage at the 2nd-highest rate of any team this season (42.6 percent).

Marcus Peters out: Marcus Peters will not play in Week 14 against the Raiders as he serves a one-game team suspension.

Discouraging stat: The Chiefs are the third team in NFL history to start a season 5-0 and then lose six of their next seven games, joining the 2016 Vikings and 2015 Falcons. The latter two teams missed the postseason.