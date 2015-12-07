Game facts: Raiders at Chiefs (Raiders facts)

Next Gen Stat: Derek Carr has a 103.1 passer rating against the blitz this season (4th-best in NFL).

Home-road splits: Carr has an 97.1 passer rating at home this season and an 84.8 rating on the road.

AFC West implications: If the Chargers and Raiders both win on Sunday, then the Chargers take over AFC West lead. If the Chargers lose and the Raiders win, then Oakland takes the division lead.

Beast Mode: Marshawn Lynch has averaged 4.3 yards per carry in his last four games, and he is coming off his first 100-yard game since Week 7, 2015.