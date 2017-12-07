DDFP: Wk 14 Red Challenge Flag picks & Best SB matchups

Dave Dameshek is joined by Cynthia Frelund, Matt "Money" Smith and Handsome Hank to discuss the best realistic Super Bowl matchups (24:05) and debate who they'd rather have for the next five years: Julio Jones or Keenan Allen (9:25)? The fellas and Cynthia also talk about the chances of Aaron Rodgers making the ultimate comeback (26:50), as well as the release of the College Football final four (31:46). Lastly, EmmaVP reads her Week 14 "TV Guide" Westerns edition game previews for the group to break down and make their Red Challenge Flag picks (46:08).

