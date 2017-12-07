Young Packers Fan Uses Life Savings to go to Lambeau

The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 7, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Packers jersey: $100. Ticket to Lambeau: $200. Memories of your first NFL game: Priceless.

"Saved up loose change since my son was born to take him to Lambeau Field. We did it!" https://t.co/8yYSCCF3n3 @packers pic.twitter.com/qXgahOeqgo â Imgur (@imgur) December 7, 2017

2. Is Russell Wilson a historic dual-threat?

Only four times since 1970 has a QB led his team in rushing yards. Can you name them?



Oh, and Russell Wilson is going to be the 5th. https://t.co/cxZctXongj â Football Perspective (@fbgchase) December 7, 2017

3. The 49ers really, really love Jimmy Garoppolo.

#49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk on the Garoppolo effect: âIt feels like a whole new season here. It feels like we started last week.â â Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) December 6, 2017

4. This is the craziest football play you'll see in a while...