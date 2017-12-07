Young Packers Fan Uses Life Savings to go to Lambeau

  • By Ralph Warner
The Checkdown's daily collection of football culture stories for December 7, 2017. This is The Extra Point.

1. Packers jersey: $100. Ticket to Lambeau: $200. Memories of your first NFL game: Priceless.

2. Is Russell Wilson a historic dual-threat?

3. The 49ers really, really love Jimmy Garoppolo.

4. This is the craziest football play you'll see in a while...

