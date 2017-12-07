Chick-Fil-A debuts in Mercedes-Benz Stadium Tonight

Today's the day Falcon fans, not only is your team playing the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, but your food choices in the stadium got a whole lot better. After four months and six regular season home games, Falcon fans are now able to get Chick-fil-A in their stadium.

Look @darrenrovell !! Chick Fil A is OPEN at the new Mercedes Benz Stadium! Because, you know, they actually have events not on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/o32kzzv3j1 â Justin Sanford (@GJustinSanford) August 26, 2017

When the Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened, it not only became one of the nicest stadiums in the league, but their crowning achievement was that they included Chick-fil-A as a food option.

Originally opening in an Atlanta suburb, Chick-fil-A started serving their customers in 1967. However, Chick-fil-A's company policy states that they are closed on Sundays and as many of us know football and Sundays go hand in hand.

Luckily, now Falcon fans can get their chicken sandwiches and Chick-fil-A nuggets while watching their favorite team. Hopefully the line isn't two hours long.