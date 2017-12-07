Tre'Davious White: Rob Gronkowski's 1-game ban 'a joke'

Buffalo Bills corner Tre'Davious White is out of concussion protocol, but isn't happy with the punishment for the hit that put him there in the first place.

White took issue with the league's decision to suspend Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski for only one game.

"It's a joke. I don't know what to say on that," White said Thursday. "I'm laying there he snuck me, my back turned. He could have broken my neck. I got a son to raise. People don't think about that when they react, but that's here or there. It is what it is."

In Sunday's game, Gronk hit White with a late elbow to the neck while the cornerback was down and out of bounds after an interception. The tight end was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play and apologized through the media after the game -- White said Thursday Gronk hadn't reached out personally to apologize.

"I'm glad I had my mouthpiece in," White said, per ESPN.com. I probably could've but my tongue off. I bit my lip pretty bad. Terrible headache. It is what it is. He did what he wanted to do."

White added: "The guy did what he wanted to do. He is what he did. Dirty shot, so what does that make him? Dirty player. Simple."

The NFL upheld Gronkowski's one-game suspension upon appeal.