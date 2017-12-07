Ryan Shazier undergoes spinal stabilization surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery Wednesday night to address his spinal injury suffered this week, the team announced Thursday.

The surgery was conducted by University of Pittsburgh Medical Center neurosurgeons and team physicians Drs. David Okonkwo and Joseph Maroon.

Shazier returned to Pittsburgh and started receiving medical treatment for the injury at a UPMC facility on Wednesday.

Shazier suffered the scary spinal injury after his head collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Josh Malone's thigh in the Steelers' 23-20 win Monday night. The linebacker was placed on a backboard and carted off the field before being transported to a Cincinnati area hospital. Steelers owner Art Rooney II, coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert visited Shazier in the hospital after the game.

"Ryan is a legitimate leader," Tomlin said when talking to reporters Tuesday. "He was asking about the guys, Vince [Williams] particularly. I told him about the guys, we talked about how the game unfolded and some of those things -- normal conversations. Not only is he a mentally tough guy but he's a guy who is spiritually in a great place and I know that is an asset to him and his family."