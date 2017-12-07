Matthew Stafford (hand) throws at Lions practice

Matthew Stafford is making progress in dealing with a bruised right hand suffered in last week's loss at Baltimore.

The Detroit Lions quarterback was seen throwing in practice on Thursday with two fingers taped.

Video evidence:

Stafford had his right pinky/ring finger taped up at practice. Looked okay throwing the ball. Here's a quick one to Tate. pic.twitter.com/uyRN2JZwsM â Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) December 7, 2017

Stafford was listed as limited in practice on Wednesday but was not seen throwing during the portion open to the media and handed off to running backs with his left hand.

Thursday's passing session in front of reporters indicates the quarterback is on a good path to playing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reporters on the scene noted Stafford appeared to have decent accuracy and zip on his passes Thursday. Stafford likely won't be at full strength, however, for a 6-6 Lions team likely needing to win out for a chance to squeak into the playoffs.