Injuries: Tyrod Taylor limited in Buffalo Bills practice

In the midst of a playoff push, the Bills might have their starting quarterback on the field in time for Sunday.

Tyrod Taylor was on the field for practice on Thursday, per the team's official site, and was a limited participant. Taylor didn't appear to be overly limited in video WKBW's Joe Buscaglia posted to Twitter.

What Taylor's return would mean to a still-contending Bills team is simple: It would give Buffalo its best (and perhaps, only) chance at remaining in the playoff hunt. The Bills face the 3-9 Indianapolis Colts this week, but based on the play of backup quarterback Nathan Peterman in less than a full game of action, a win isn't anywhere near guaranteed. It isn't with Taylor, either, but the odds are simply much greater.

Also in Bills injury news, cornerback Tre'Davious White (concussion) has cleared protocol, the team announced.

Elsewhere in injury news on Thursday:

1. Good news for the Saints as they prep for tonight's marquee showdown against the Falcons. NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reports that both Mark Ingram (toe) and Marshon Lattimore (shoulder) are expected to play tonight. Both players were listed as questionable, and Lattimore has missed the last two weeks with his shoulder injury.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (toe) sat out practice as did teammates Joe Haden (leg) and Tyler Matakevich (shoulder). T.J. Watt (knee) was limited.

3. Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson (neck) sat out practice again. Wide receiver John Brown (toe) was limited after sitting out Wednesday and wide receiver J.J. Nelson (knee) and defensive lineman Corey Peters (ankle) were limited too.

4. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews (hamstring) practiced fully for the first time since missing the last two games.

5. A solid group of Bengals defenders, including the majority of Cincinnati's starting secondary, remained out of practice on Thursday: linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion), running back Joe Mixon (concussion), cornerback Adam Jones (groin), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (knee), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), safety Shawn Williams (hamstring) and safety Brandon Wilson (ankle). In better news, linebacker Vincent Rey (hamstring) did practice, per the Dayton Daily News.

6. Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced rookie cornerback Kevin King (shoulder), placed on injured reserve Wednesday, will need surgery.

7. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (right hand) was back to throwing in practice Thursday, per the team's official site.

8. New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson didn't finish practice Thursday after injuring his hamstring. Anderson, however, should be OK for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

9. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) was limited in practice for the second consecutive day. Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (back), wide receiver Brice Butler (foot), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) and linebacker Justin Durant (concussion/illness) were all limited, too.

10. New York Giants defensive tackles Damon Harrison (elbow) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) were each limited in practice. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (finger) and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back) both didn't practice; Pugh was limited on Wednesday.

11. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle) did not practice for the second straight day. Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (chest) was limited after sitting out on Wednesday, while center Ryan Kelly (concussion) returned fully to practice.

12. New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (ankle) and Malcolm Butler (ankle) were limited in practice. Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle) did not practice, as did quarterback Tom Brady (Achilles).

13. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (back) and linebacker Za'Darius Smith (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.

14. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) was limited in practice for the second straight day.