Injuries: Tyrod Taylor (knee) limited in practice

In the midst of a playoff push, the Bills might have their starting quarterback on the field in time for Sunday.

Tyrod Taylor was on the field for practice on Thursday, per the team's official site, and was a limited participant. Taylor didn't appear to be overly limited in video WKBW's Joe Buscaglia posted to Twitter.

What Taylor's return would mean to a still-contending Bills team is simple: It would give Buffalo its best (and perhaps, only) chance at remaining in the playoff hunt. The Bills face the 3-9 Indianapolis Colts this week, but based on the play of backup quarterback Nathan Peterman in less than a full game of action, a win isn't anywhere near guaranteed. It isn't with Taylor, either, but the odds are simply much greater.

Also in Bills injury news, cornerback Tre'Davious White (concussion) has cleared protocol, the team announced.

Elsewhere in injury news on Thursday:

1. Good news for the Saints as they prep for tonight's marquee showdown against the Falcons. NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon reports that both Mark Ingram (toe) and Marshon Lattimore (shoulder) are expected to play tonight. Both players were listed as questionable, and Lattimore has missed the last two weeks with his shoulder injury.

2. A solid group of Bengals defenders, including the majority of Cincinnati's starting secondary, remained out of practice on Thursday: linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion), running back Joe Mixon (concussion), cornerback Adam Jones (groin), linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (knee), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (knee), safety Shawn Williams (hamstring) and safety Brandon Wilson (ankle). In better news, linebacker Vincent Rey (hamstring) did practice, per the Dayton Daily News.

3. Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced rookie cornerback Kevin King (shoulder), placed on injured reserve Wednesday, will need surgery.

4. Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (right hand) was back to throwing in practice Thursday, per the team's official site.