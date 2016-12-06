Game facts: Saints at Falcons (Falcons facts)

Next Gen Stat: Julio Jones has a 55.1 percent catch rate on tight-window throws this season (4th-best among WRs with at least 15 tight-window targets).

Looking for a TD: In Week 13, the Falcons' offense was held without a touchdown for the first time since Week 14, 2015 vs. Carolina.

Bright spot on offense: The Falcons have the 3rd-best third down conversion percentage in the NFL this season (45.4 percent).

Top-10 defense: The Atlanta defense ranks in the top 10 in pass yards allowed per game (6th), yards allowed per game (8th), sacks (T-10th) and red-zone TD percentage (10th).