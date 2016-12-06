News  

 

 

Game facts: Saints at Falcons (Saints facts)

Next Gen Stat:  Alvin Kamara leads all running backs in average speed at the line of scrimmage (10.53 MPH). 

Tight coverage:  Rookie CB Marshon Lattimore employs press coverage on 52.6 percent of his coverage snaps (7th-highest press percentage in NFL), per Next Gen Stats.

Aggressive defense:  The Saints defense has blitzed 40.0 percent of the time this year (league average is 28.9 percent). 

Don't blitz Drew: Drew Brees has a 110.0 passer rating against the blitz this season (best in NFL). 

Rising rookie:  Alvin Kamara is the first Saints rookie with 1,000+ scrimmage yards since Reggie Bush in 2006 (1,307 scrimmage yards). 

