Ryan Shazier returns to Pittsburgh for treatment

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier has returned to Pittsburgh as he continues to be treated for a spinal injury he suffered during Monday's game against the Bengals, the team announced Wednesday.

Shazier is receiving medical treatment for the injury at a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center facility and will continue to undergo tests and evaluations on his condition.

Shazier suffered the scary injury after his head collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Josh Malone's thigh in the Steelers' 23-20 win Monday night. The linebacker was placed on a backboard and carted off the field before being transported to the hospital.

In a statement released by the team shortly after the game, Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said the linebacker underwent a CT scan and an MRI at the hospital and noted he will not need surgery at this time.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Shazier has shown promising signs and has some movement in his lower extremities, according to a source informed of the player's status. As doctors have informed both Rapoport and Aditi Kinkhabwala, movement does not return all at once.

Doctors will know more about Shazier's injury once some of the injury's swelling recedes, Kinkhabwala previously reported. Steelers owner Art Rooney II, coach Mike Tomlin and Colbert visited Shazier in the hospital after the game Monday night.

Tomlin offered no additional update on Shazier's medical status when talking to the media Tuesday.

"I'd imagine that at the appropriate time those that are responsible for his care will give you a reasonable assessment of where he is," Tomlin said. "I'd imagine that to occur as soon as later today. But from my perspective, obviously, it was a tough evening. Ryan is a trooper. Had an opportunity to spend some time with him and he's in really good spirits. Tough guy."

Tomlin added: "Ryan is a legitimate leader. He was asking about the guys, Vince [Williams] particularly. I told him about the guys, we talked about how the game unfolded and some of those things -- normal conversations. Not only is he a mentally tough guy but he's a guy who is spiritually in a great place and I know that is an asset to him and his family."