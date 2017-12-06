Injuries: Vontaze Burfict (head) not at Bengals practice

Tyrod Taylor's status for Sunday's crucial clash with the Indianapolis Colts is up in the air.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that there is no timetable on a decision on who will start at quarterback this week. Taylor will not practice Wednesday after suffering a patellar tendon contusion in the Bills' Week 13 loss to New England. The starting QB remains day to day.

If Taylor cannot go, Nathan Peterman will get his second start under center. Peterman filled in for Taylor in the second half against the Patriots, completed 40 percent of his passes for 50 yards, a slight improvement over his five-pick disaster start in Week 11.

On the other side of the ball, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (concussion) will be limited in practice Wednesday, and he remains in protocol. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and tackle Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) also will be limited.

Other injuries we're monitoring on Wednesday:

1. Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict (head), cornerback Adam Jones (groin), running back Joe Mixon (concussion) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick were not present at a team walk-through Wednesday. Burfict was placed on a backboard and carted off the field after suffering the head injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In other Bengals news, a disappointing rookie season for first-round wide receiver John Ross has come to an end. Ross was placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a lingering shoulder issue. Ross played in three games this season and recorded zero catches. He also had one rushing attempt that ended in a fumble.

2. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said running back Adrian Peterson (neck) will not practice. "We'll wait and see," Arians said. "He is not going to practice today and we're still waiting on he and the doctors to clear him." Peterson did not play last week.

3. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) practiced fully Wednesday after sitting out practice all of last week. Olsen didn't play against the Saints on Sunday. Coach Ron Rivera said he was happy with Olsen's progress and that there won't be a "pitch count" on him in practice this week.

Running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot) did not participate in practice, while center Ryan Kalil (neck), Cam Newton (shoulder) and linebacker Thomas Davis (hamstring) were limited.

4. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is out of concussion protocol and will play Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon confirmed. The only two Falcons to miss Thursday's game will be guard Andy Levitre (triceps) and tight end Eric Saubert (back).

5. Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell said quarterback Matthew Stafford is making progress in recovering from the bruise he suffered to his right hand during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Caldwell, however, cautioned that Stafford is "not out of the woods yet" and said the team will monitor his progress in practice this week. He was limited in practice.

6. Dallas Cowboys tackles La'el Collins (back) and Tyron Smith (back,groin), defensive end David Irving, linebacker Justin Durant (concussion) and cornerback Orlando Scandrick did not practice Wednesday. Linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) did practice.

7. Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz remains in concussion protocol.

8. Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (knee) will be limited in practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Mike Williams (knee) will be day to day.

9. Odell Beckham was seen working out without a boot at the New York Giants' facility for the first time since breaking his left ankle in Week 5. Beckham is on injured reserve and will not return this season.

10. Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Brown (hamstring/Achilles), safety Montae Nicholson (concussion) and tackles Trent Williams (knee) and Morgan Moses (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Neither did tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring), who is not expected to play this week against the Chargers.

11. The Green Bay Packers placed rookie cornerback Kevin King on injured reserve because of a shoulder injury.

12. Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) didn't practice and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (back) was limited.

13. Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Mike Remmers (back) sat out practice.