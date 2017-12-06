Injuries: Tyrod Taylor sitting out Buffalo Bills practice

Tyrod Taylor's status for Sunday's crucial clash with the Indianapolis Colts is up in the air.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that there is no timetable on a decision on who will start at quarterback this week. Taylor will not practice Wednesday after suffering a patellar tendon contusion in the Bills' Week 13 loss to New England. The starting QB remains day to day.

If Taylor cannot go, Nathan Peterman will get his second start under center. Peterman filled in for Taylor in the second half against the Patriots, completed 40 percent of his passes for 50 yards, a slight improvement over his five-pick disaster start in Week 11.

On the other side of the ball, Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (concussion) will be limited in practice Wednesday, and he remains in protocol. Wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (knee) and tackle Cordy Glenn (foot, ankle) also will be limited.

Other injuries we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said running back Adrian Peterson (neck) will not practice. "We'll wait and see," Arians said. "He is not going to practice today and we're still waiting on he and the doctors to clear him." Peterson did not play last week.

2. Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (foot) will practice Wednesday after sitting out practice all of last week, the team announced. Olsen didn't play against the Saints on Sunday.

3. Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is out of concussion protocol and will play Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network's Tiffany Blackmon confirmed.

4. Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell said quarterback Matthew Stafford is making progress in recovering from the bruise he suffered to his right hand during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Caldwell, however, cautioned that Stafford is "not out of the woods yet" and said the team will monitor his progress in practice this week.