Josh McCown, Wilson among Players of the Week

There were plenty of amazing performances in Week 13, but in leading their teams to stunning victories, a 38-year-old journeyman quarterback and a 29-year-old escape artist were among those honored as Players of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown took home AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors. The veteran quarterback out of Sam Houston State scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 2:15 left to lead the Jets over the struggling Kansas City Chiefs in a wild 38-31 shootout. McCown finished with 331 yards passing and three total touchdowns to help keep the Jets alive in the wild-card race.

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week was Baltimore Ravens safety Eric Weddle. Weddle terrorized Lions quarterbacks all day, with a strip sack of Matthew Stafford that led to a touchdown in the second quarter and a 45-yard interception return against backup Jake Rudock to seal the 44-20 victory.

For coming through in the clutch against the Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Boswell's 38-yard field goal as time expired decided the Monday night game between the AFC North rivals. Boswell made all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra points in the Steelers' 23-20 comeback win over Cincinnati.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Wilson was 20 of 31 for 227 yards and threw three touchdowns to help Seattle snap Philadelphia's nine-game winning streak. "He was in the zone," teammate Doug Baldwin said after the game.

The NFC Defensive Player of the Week was Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry. Against Tampa Bay, Lowry grabbed a fumble from Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston and rumbled 62 yards for the score that put the Pack up 17-7 on their way to a 26-20 overtime win.

Perhaps revenge is a dish best served Gould. Former Bears kicker Robbie Gould booted five field goals -- including the game-winning 24-yarder -- against his former team to propel the San Francisco 49ers to a 15-14 win at Soldier Field. For that, the veteran kicker was awarded the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.